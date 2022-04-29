Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden

The Twice As Tall crooner stormed the stage and wowed the large crowd with several of his energetic performances

The crowd screamed in awe of Burna and some of the ladies present showed their love by ‘stoning’ him with their bras

Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to take his music beyond the shores of the country and he recently became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.

The much anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it have gone viral on social media.

Burna’s skill at giving the crowd their money’s worth was undeniable as he seemed in sync and well prepared with his band on stage.

Burna Boy leaves the crowd going wild at Madison Square, fans stone him with bras. Photos: @goldmynetv, @iamsasaeniyan (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

The music star’s numerous renditions left fans in a frenzy including some females at the event who went wild.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A number of female fans who graced the occasion decided to show the singer some love and appreciation by ‘stoning’ him with their bras, not minding that it was an undergarment.

At a point during the show, Burna acknowledged the ladies and encouraged them to throw more of their bras at him.

See a clip below:

In another video trending online, Burna appeared to have gathered so many bras from fans that he hung them around his waist during his energetic performances.

See below:

See another clip of Burna in a Rockstar mode at the Madison Square Garden before his Jerusalema performance:

See another video from the concert below:

Internet users gush over Burna Boy

The viral clips from Burna’s MSG show quickly became a trending topic on social media as fans hailed the music star. Read what some of them said below:

Djloyce_:

“The live band performance!!! The voice!! The lyrics!!! GOD!!!!❤️.”

Henrybros_electronics_ventures:

“Why dem no off pant give am.”

Instigator_social:

“Una no just wan agree say na him be No.1.”

Ganiyukeke212:

“Na bra den use give Burna Boy phone number Ehen ‍♀️.”

Loyalkween1:

“I think say na only me dey mad over burna make I get opportunity see him first.”

Fashy_01_clothing:

“Na only burns boi collect bra in concert we don break de record.”

Monkals:

“Odogwu made it a braless night at the Madison!”

Nice one.

Burna Boy visits UN HQ ahead of MSG concert

Ahead of his first sold-out show at the iconic 20k capacity venue, Burna paid a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

Deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed flooded her Instagram page with pictures taken with Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

A video making the rounds on social media also captured the moment the Grammy-winning singer stood beside the Nigerian flag as he was being shown around.

Burna used the opportunity to entertain his host with a song charged with a strong and socially-conscious message.

Source: Legit.ng