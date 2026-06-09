Diiadem has reacted to allegations that she is having an affair with Rosey Meurer's husband, Olakunle Churchill

The mother of one was rumored to be involved in a relationship with Churchill and was also alleged to have gone on vacation with him

Their responses to the claims sparked discussions among fans on social media, with many sharing their opinions on the matter

Lifestyle entrepreneur Adeola Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem, has broken her silence over allegations linking her romantically with Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The reality star has been accused of having an affair with the businessman and was even alleged to have gone on vacation with him, even though he is still married to Rosey Meurer.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Olakunle Churchill, Diiadem break silence amid dating allegations. Photo credit@olakunlechurchill/@diiadem

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Diiadem posted a video of her beautiful home, and a fan asked how she feels whenever she comes across such rumors about herself.

Responding to the question, the businesswoman revealed that the rumors used to affect her initially, but they no longer do. According to her, she now tells different versions of a story to different people. This way, when a rumor begins to spread, she can easily identify its source based on the information she shared.

Diiadem added that adopting this approach has given her peace of mind.

Olakunle Churchill's Exchange with Diiadem

Taking to the comment section of her post, Churchill jokingly addressed Diiadem by her first name and asked her to follow him on social media.

He noted that he had known her for a long time and wondered why she had not followed him back online, saying it should not look like he was being taken for granted.

Recall Diiadem's previous relationship revelation

Olakunle Churchill, Diiadem shares post amid dating allegation. Photo credit@diiadem

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, Diiadem opened up about her failed relationship. She recounted how her former partner allegedly abused her and explained why she chose to walk away before things progressed further.

Fans react to Diiadem and Churchill's exchange

Fans flooded the comment section with reactions, praising Diiadem for how she handled the rumors and applauding her for refusing to be bothered by baseless allegations. Some also joked that they would love to see the faces of the people who received the different versions of her stories.

Others hyped Churchill and even asked him for giveaways. However, a few social media users suggested that the exchange between the two was merely an attempt to dismiss or manage the ongoing rumors surrounding them.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Diiadem's post

Here are comments below:

@pwetty_shasha1 said:

"Ok, na damage control."

@odogwu5844 shared:

"Na only God know Wetin Dey sup for that Una industreet lol."

@haliemuslimah wrote:

"God Almighty will continue to perfect all that concerns you. He will continue to protect you and your daughter from the evil eyes. Good to see that you are doing great, and you look so happy."

@taofika_yetunde reacted:

"I want this kind of God grace too."

Programmer calls Olakunle Churchill's ex Gistlover

Legit.ng had reported that a programmer had called out Tonto Dikeh and accused her of being behind the faceless blog, Gistlover.

The individual alleged that information about the actress was obtained through a particular process and went on to explain how it was done.

The claims made by the programmer about the movie star-turned-evangelist sparked widespread reactions, with many people sharing their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng