Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy had his sold-out concert in France over the weekend

A video from the event showed the moment Jorja Smith joined Burna Boy on stage as they performed together

The exciting videos from the event have stirred reactions from Nigerians, as many applauded Burna Boy

On Saturday, May 20, Grammy winner and Nigerian music star Burna Boy shut down the La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

Burna, who is currently on his ‘Love, Damini’ World Tour, sold out the 40,000-capacity Arena as he put Africa and Afrobeats in the spotlight.

Fans turn up for Burna Boy's sold-out concert in France. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

One of the concert's highlights was the moment singer Jorja Smith joined Burna Boy on stage.

Watch a video from Jorja Smith and Burna Boy's performance below:

Sharing pictures from the event, Burna Boy wrote:

"Extremely honoured and grateful to have had my people with me @nilerodgers @jorjasmith_ Shout of to my amazing team!"

See the pictures he shared below:

Watch another video from Burna Boy's stage performance below:

Netizens share their take on Jorja Smith and Burna Boy's performance

While some netizens spoke about the chemistry between the two singers as they hugged after their stage performance, others stirred pregnancy speculations about Jorja.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

francis.bright:

"Make them try date & marry Abeg they are too good together."

babcardi4:

"Is she pregnant???"

bbtaija2023_titans

"I want to see that hug... Camera man had just 1 job ."

francis.bright:

"Their Chemistry is Always Topnotch Let's BE HONEST."

don_nicko:

"How burna take get six pack … I never see any video of him in a gym."

talldreams72:

"Greatest Export."

whoismudd:

"Burna Omo ogbon (he is wise), that hug no be for here."

ephelofficial1:

"She don big scatter big ups anyways."

Source: Legit.ng