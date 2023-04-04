Ace Afrobeat singer Burna Boy is in the news again as he is set to make history as a Nigerian artist in the U.S.A.

According to Billboard, Burna Boy would become the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium concert in the U.S. when he performs at New York City's Citi Field in some month's time

The announcement was made barely 24 hours after a video clip of Burna Boy refusing to get off the stage for J.Cole and Drake after his allotted time was over

Internationally famous Nigerian singer and Afrofusion artist Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is yet again set to create a new record after Billboard U.S. announced his upcoming show in America.

The international music body Billboard Charts made the announcement, which revealed that Burna Boy is set to become the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium concert in America.

Burna Boy trends after it was announced that he is the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium concert in the U.S. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@citifield

Source: Instagram

The concert is set to take place in the summer of 2023 and will be hosted at the New York City Citi Field.

Other shows Burna Boy would headline for his 2023 summer Europe tour

The show would take place on July 8, 2023, as he takes his Love Damini Tour across Europe and America. After his performance at N.Y.C.'s Citi Field, Burna is also billed to headline other concerts inside the Paris La Defense, London Stadium and Gelre Dome in Amsterdam.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This isn't the first Burna Boy would be setting such a record in the United States. In 2022, he became the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden.

See the announcement about Burna Boy's stadium concert in the U.S.:

See how netizens reacted to the new record set by Burna Boy

@advtomiwa:

"The blueprint."

@AnixIdem:

"Funny thing is that somehow there’s always a record for each of them to achieve ."

@kelechicollin13:

"Who else would do this than burna? None.. BURNA BOY IS D GOAT ."

@_danrule:

"Davido and wizkid taking lessons from Burna."

@wizsimsnic:

"He’s forever king because he ended my idolo, Wizmid."

@ogbu_chidubem:

"Odogwu , no one comes close to my idolo, not even the MADD person himself."

@Omojonah69:

"Yes yes, Africa Giant about to give Nyc a show to remember for a long time!."

@topdane1k:

I love reality because opinion and facts are two different things. It is a FACT that this is our biggest artiste on the continent.

Fans react as Burna Boy refuses to leave stage for J Cole & Drake, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned controversial Nigerian singer Burna Boy had sparked reactions online with something he recently did during the Dreamville festival.

Burna Boy, Usher, Ari Lennox, J.Cole and Drake were the headliners at the event. However, the Nigerian singer took his international bravado to a new level while performing at the concert.

The Afrobeat singer noted that he was informed that he had just ten minutes left on stage and would have to vacate the podium for colleagues J.Cole and Drake.

Source: Legit.ng