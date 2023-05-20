Some Nigerian celebrities are lucky to have found a way to defy the hands of time. Kate Henshaw, Wizkid, and others, get ready to be amazed by their ages

Celebrities are human beings like us who just happen to live a life that might not be as festive as people who only invest in the essential things of life: work, business, daily routine, and occasional partying.

Legit.ng looked into the Nigerian entertainment world to highlight celebrities who have amazed their fans with their younger-looking skin and bodies.

Knowing fully well that these sects of people are comfortable getting the kind of life they want with access and the correct information about expensive and time-consuming treatments to aid their physical looks.

2Baba Idibia

The African Queen hitmaker has looked the same since entering the scene due to his lanky, chiselled body and handsome face, which add to his youthful appearance. But his Wikipedia page indicates he is heading towards his half-centennial at 47.

2Baba broke onto the scene in the early 2000s in the company of his music group Plantashun Boiz and has since remained relevant in the music industry.

Charly Boy

Charly Boy is one of the industry’s OGs that has continued to buzz the scene. The social activist surprised the internet in 2021 when he revealed that he was in his 70s as people compared his looks to the county’s incoming president, who then mentioned that he was 69.

Tiwa Savage

The Nigerian sleeky diva has continued to keep her fans drooling at her physical looks and getting all the male attention (both old and young) to herself, even as she clocked 43.

This mother of one can easily pass for someone in her twenties with a well-maintained stature.

Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, made his way into the Nollywood industry using his unique body stature. The comic actor, along with his colleague and friend Chinedu Ikedezie, played the role of children in most of their movies, making it difficult for their fans to attach an age to them. Osita is currently in his early 40s.

Chinedu Ikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly referred to as Aki, is another Nollywood actor whose stature can make him do away with any age around the 30s, but believe us when we say the actor is in his mid-40s.

Kate Henshaw

Anyone who knows anyone knows that Kate Henshaw is a timeless beauty. The Cross River State-born actress will be 51 in July. Aside from that, Kate is known to be a gym enthusiast, which could also be one of her beauty secrets.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The sultry movie star can pass for one in their late teens, considering her ageless facial look and slender stature. Adesua stands as one of Nollywood’s beauty queens; however, the actress is currently in her mid-thirties.

Wizkid

The Ojuelegba crooner seems to be taking on the trial of his senior colleague 2Baba as he continues to look younger every year, having the same face he had from the "Holla at Boy" era. The father of three will be 32 in July.

