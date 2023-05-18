Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has been on vacation with his family as they share moments from different locations

The funny actor recently put pictures and videos from the visit to the Royal Palace of Naples in Italy

Williams also shared a funny video of him entertaining his family by singing an opera song in one of the halls

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his family have been exploring the world during their vacation and he has been sharing moments from some of their trips.

In a recent post via his Instagram page, the funny actor shared pictures and videos showing the moment they visited the Royal Palace Of Naples, which according to the actor, used to be the House of Bourbon, a European dynasty of French origin in the 16th Century.

Williams Uchemba & family are on vacation. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

In a caption, Williams said the palace, which used to be accessible to kings and dignitaries, is now accessible to anyone who could pay €10 (N5000) for it as he advised his fans not to sell their eternal destination for materials things.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Many years ago, you couldn’t enter this palace if you are not a King or dignitary in the highest class but now you just have to pay €10 to enter because the owners are all 6 feet under. Don’t mortgage your eternal destination for the material things of this world. No one leaves earth with even a toilet paper. Selah."

He also shared a sweet moment showing him entertaining his family as he sang an opera song in one of the halls of the palace.

See his post, including videos, below:

Fans gush as Williams Uchemba and family visit the Royal Palace of Naples

See their comments below:

micheal___x:

"Working extremely hard so I can also create memories like this with my wife and kid (s)."

iamzukiedollar:

"Man living Large."

kezziephotography:

"Am so loving this place. Am seeing a wedding vogue photoshoot sir."

Willaims Uchemba shares breathtaking pictures of his wife on her birthday

Williams Uchemba's beautiful wife, Brunella, was a year older today, Thursday, April 6, and he celebrated her on his Instagram page.

Showing off his gorgeous lady in a beautiful white dress against a birthday decoration, the actor described her as the most beautiful wife ever.

Uchemba also prayed for his wife, putting her and her affairs in the hands of God.

Source: Legit.ng