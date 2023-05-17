Rita Edochie, Yul Edochie’s aunt, continued on her relentless mission to deal with those making life unbearable for the actor’s first wife, May

The seasoned actress resorted to social media to pray for May Edochie, following how Yul and his second wife, Judy, have been acting lately since the death of his first son

Yul and his second wife left many bewildered when he shared a video of the both of them vibing to a song while still grieving

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie, an aunty to actor Yul Edochie, has continued to blow hot over the marital crisis between Yul and his two wives since the demise of his son, Kambilichukwu.

Not relenting on her mission to slam Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin, who has been accused of remaining insensitive since the family started mourning, Rita took to TikTok to say a powerful prayer for the bereaved wife, May.

Rita Edochie prays for May Edochie Credit: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie, @mayyuledochie

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Yul and his second wife, Judy, left many bewildered when he shared a video of both of them vibing to a song while still grieving.

In her prayers, Rita asked God to destroy every evil the enemy has done against May and her marriage with the actor.

The prayer went thus:

"Anybody going from one herbalist's house to another, fire.

"When they crucified Jesus, they thought they had finished him. Little did they know that they were helping him fulfil his destiny. Everything that men have done against you and to destroy you, I declare, will push you to your destiny."

Watch the video below

Internet users react to Rita Edochie's prayers

evangelistvictoriaokafor:

"Every Dragon on assignment to destroy Her shall be devoured by the Holy Ghost thunder in the Name of Jesus. It is well with Her in the Name of Jesus."

sugardest:

"This post is for Judy Austin and her people…."

ebinimnkiruka:

"Omo na this kind in-law person go dey pray for oo."

officialwhite_lion:

"The Edochies are known for prestige and respect, responsibility and dignity, THE Edochie men from top to the least are all for monogamy ( ONE wife only) and NO THING can alter that, THE Edochie family is not open to accommodate delilahs, No 2nd wife is allowed in this great family Let he who has ears, listen attentively and be guided maka KARMA O ga adi egwu."

