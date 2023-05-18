Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee, has taken to social media to share some new photos of himself

In the latest Instagram uploads, the Limpopo crooner sported two ensembles with balaclavas on

The singer dropped the stunning photos following the release of his new song, Dum Dum

Kcee, alongside his brother, has continuously shown that he does not move with the crowd when it comes to fashion and style.

This time is no different.

Kcee gave off some cool vibes in his latest photos. Credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Following the release of his new song, Dum Dum, the Limpopo star has been dropping some swaggy photos in which he rocked statement looks.

Kcee shared two new photos sporting fully covered masked looks in his latest Instagram uploads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Look 1: Kcee sports all-black ensemble

Here, the singer rocked a black pantsuit with fringe tiered sleeves, a design which featured on the pants and the balaclava covering his face.

He accessorized with a red ski mask and a pair of red leather shoes.

Look 2: Kcee sports sequin look

Here, the singer opted for a black-framed ski mask over a black balaclava.

Ditching the fringe look, Kcee rocked a gold sequin pantsuit with black shoes.

Rema meets famous Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra; to dress singer for concert

Rema is undoubtedly having a blast in India following his first trip to the country.

The Mavin signee, set to perform in the Asian country, is reportedly going to be dressed by one of India's finest and most celebrated fashion designers, Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and revivalist, is based in Mumbai, India.

Funny clip of men passionately modelling in gele

Beyond the glitz and glamour witnessed at weddings, there is the tendency to have some pretty hilarious and rib-cracking moments where MCs put people on the spot and have them perform.

Such is the case witnessed in a viral video which saw men giving their best impression of a catwalk.

More interestingly, they were made to rock gele headgears supposedly styled by their female partners.

In the video posted by the MC, @aloydspeaker, the men who sported white kaftans were seen catwalking in hilarious manners, with their female partners by their side.

Source: Legit.ng