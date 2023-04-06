Actress Kate Henshaw recently shared a dance video of her and popular choreographer Don Flexx that has gone viral

In a video, Kate, who seems never to age, gave some energetic moves that would be too hard to do for many of her age mates

The viral video has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has again linked up with popular dancer Don Flexx for a dance video, and the moves she gave were quite unbelievable.

The actress, who is 51, seems never to age as she danced energetically with different moves that also stunned Don Flexx, who had to pause for her to take the dance floor.

Kate Henshaw shares new dance video with Don Flexx. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on their Instagram page, they added a caption that read

"Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life Flex & K8 on this one."

Watch the video below:

This dance video comes after Kate Henshaw linked up with Don Flexx back in 2022.

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some fans joked about taking the actress to court over her age. See them below:

damilareolasupo165:

"What’s ur real age gan gan! I think is better we meet in court ."

blessing_edmundike:

"If not that all the lawyers in Nigeria are busy now.... We for enter court room to Lady Kate's age. This intimidation don too much. How can she look 26 every year ."

dakoreea:

"Show dem ."

obi_nic:

"Aunty K, you are yet to tell us the main secret because it seems every other thing is a front. Tell me in my ears and I give you my word, I won’t share with another."

yellowsisi:

"Girl!!!!!! You are too much ! Haba! Leave some for us oo. Well done Flex ."

betside:

"You're just too much, and to think you're 50+.. no way... I just love you❤️."

isidoreogunjiofor:

"Chai… The steps & flexibility @k8henshaw … Remind me again… You’re 22 or 25 you said? I forgot ."

austapee:

"Ageless! We have petitions concerning your real age o! Oya come and whisper it to me! See waist! ."

Kate Henshaw celebrates mechanic who returned N10.8m

Kate Henshaw praised a young mechanic for returning N10.8 million that was mistakenly sent to his account, Legit.ng reported.

The vibrant star took to her social media page to share the man’s video while she said a prayer for him.

The clip uploaded by Kate showed outside a crowded bank when Timothy’s employer identified him as a contractor and explained what happened.

