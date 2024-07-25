Nigerian actor Charles Okocha made it to the frontline of blogs after his recent appearance on Nons Miraj’s YouTube show

The movie star, who most likely came on the show to look for love, was taken off balance after he met a massively endowed lady

Charles’ reaction upon seeing how she was beautifully built left fans and netizens in fits of laughter as the video went viral

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha was recently on the last episode of skit maker Nons Miraj’s YouTube program Hunt Game Show.

The online show allows men and women to meet with people of the opposite sex and possibly start up a relationship from there.

Charles Okocha and his sensational hype man made it to the program as a scene from the show made the rounds online.

The snippet showed the moment a massively chested lady walked up to meet the phenomenal crooner. Charles, upon sighting the bodied being, could not help but give out a series of endless screams.

The actor kept shouiting “what” until the short clip reached its last second.

in a previous report, Charles stirred emotion online after a clip of him linking up with ex-Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo went viral.

The ex-Super Eagles striker recently returned to the country on vacation for the summer break. In the trending clip, Ighalo looked stunned at Charles Okocha's energy during a recent visit to his house Lekki residence.

Watch the video below:

Charles Okocha stirs reactions online

"Nobody kill this show pass me my fans."

"This guy and his hypeman must be the greatest Duo of all-time."

"You just made my neega emotional."

Normally Charles na werey

"He still funny pass Dj Chicken sha."

"E see wetin pass am."

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

