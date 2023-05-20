The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards is tonight, May 20, and Nigerian celebrities are gearing up for this how

As expected, celebrities have spent weeks planning their outfits and making sure it turns out perfectly for the glorious red carpet moment

Netizens are having a great time already without the award show yet, as Nigerian celebrities from different industries have kicked off the show on their pages

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Today May 20, is the grand finale of the AMVCA after two previous nights of Cultural and Nominee Gala nights.

While fans think they have seen the most, a look through the Instagram pages of stars in the entertainment industry suggests otherwise.

Nigerian celebs storm AMVCA in gorgeous outfits Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@sharonooja/@tobibakre/@nseikpeetim

Source: Instagram

The red carpet of the AMVCA will be walked by gorgeous, stunning, and dapper celebrities in breathtaking outfits.

Below are some of the looks sported by favourite celebrities:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Adunni Ade

Grecian Goddess Adunni Ade showed up in this simple yet elegant look. The actress paired her all white Donamatoshi official outfit with blue shoes and a tiny purse.

2. Nse Ikpe-Etim

The actress swept everyone off their feet in this purple number by celebrity stylist Toju Foyeh.

Nse's almost princessy look left just the right amount of neck details with more to imagine.

3. Tobi Bakre

Pink and black never looked so good, especially on a man! Tobi Bakre effortlessly pulled off the gentlemanly look.

A great haircut and the right accessories, Tobi will steal hearts on the red carpet.

4. Sharon Ooja

There's no need to search for the cloud at the AMVCA, Sharon Ooja definitely brought it all with her.

The actress looked angelic in her white Sheye Oladejo two piece and her lowcut hair.

5. VJ Adams

VJ Adams will sure bring a pocketful of magic to the red carpet in his blue bejewelled cape.

Adams paired his cape with a two-piece shirt, trousers, and a finely designed cap.

6. Lilian Afegbai

Black never looked so good and elegant. Lilian Afegbai is Erica Moore is all that there is to see.

With intricate details on the chest region, the actress didn't have to do too much to pull off this gorgeous look.

7. Uti Nwachukwu

As one of the hosts for the night, Uti had to go all out, looking regal in his fit like royalty.

The statement of the entire look is the design on his agbada and his shoes!

8. Toke Makinwa

For red carpets, Toke Makinwa has never missed. She knows just when to go subtle and really hard, like this.

If you have no idea what the movie Frozen is about, Toke is a literal representation.

9. Iyabo Ojo

Everyone would have to stay at least two feet away from Iyabo Ojo in this colourful feathery attire.

She is not called the queen mother for nothing and lived up to her name.

10.Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim's curves came out to play in all their glory in this waist-snatching gold dress.

This is another actress that colleagues would have to avoid, talk about the thorns on her shoulder.

11. Mercy Aigbe

Hajia Minnah with the H never takes it easy when it comes to fashion, red carpet or not.

Mercy looks stunning in this ruffled dress with her statement shoulders and min imal accessories.

12. Priscilla Ojo

Like mother, like daughter! Iyabo Ojo's only daughter Priscy is none to look out for on the red carpet with this dazzling high neck brown outfit.

The way the dress settles into her skin gives it an exquisite look.

BBN stars, other celebs storm AMVCA Nominee Gala

The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards Nominee Gala was an avenue for Nigerian celebrities to show off in beautiful outfits, and they did.

Videos and photos of celebrities in glittering, jaw-dropping and stunning outfits took over social media.

Funke Akindele, Osas Ighodaro, Uti Nkachukwu, Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa and Chidi Mokeme were among the A-list celebrities who graced the event in beautiful fits.

Source: Legit.ng