Veteran entertainer Charly Boy has sparked reactions on social media after he revealed his plans if either Abubakar Atiku or Bola Tinubu becomes president in 2023

The 71-year-old veteran would rather go to Ghana and beg to become a citizen than stay in Nigeria after the presidential elections

The Area Fada also made it clear to people who want to choose the lesser evil of the two that evil is evil

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy aka Area Fada, will not be pleased if either former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, or Bola Tinubu ends up as president in 2023.

The singer shared a photo of both aspirants and in his caption noted that if any of the old men win, he would go to Ghana and beg to become a citizen.

Charly Boy reveals plan if Tinubu or Atiku become president Photo credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Area Fada also argued that the tenure of either of the two aspirants would be so bad that the current president will look like a saint in the eyes of Nigerians.

He also dropped a message for people who think voting for either Tinubu or Atiku is choosing the lesser evil next year. According to him, evil is evil.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If any of these two jabagantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari, will look like a saint. For those of una wey go wan vote for the lesser evil nxt year. Una sabi. Evil na Evil."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Charly Boy's post

pris_ix:

"Baba I will save this post for you . #God save Nigeria#"

unclejustine:

"We can't continue like this, Everyone should get their PVC and vote for a new Nigeria that works, vote for someone that still has age on his side."

celebritydjdave:

"Anybody can win, make them just help us."

officallyweezzy09:

"At this point anybody better pass Buhari."

akosua_ti_pa:

"Pls come to GH I will even house you for free."

general_jahlo:

"Boss we wey never get money to japa na we go suffer am but I never lose hope, because my pvc is intact I'll come out and vote."

hard_bobby:

"We don’t need any of them, especially Shaky shaky Daddy. Peter Obi is the answer."

71-year-old Charly Boy turns barber for daughter

The veteran Nigerian entertainer shared an adorable father and daughter moment video on Instagram to the delight of his fans and followers.

The cute video captured Charly Boy helping his lookalike daughter barb her hair.

In the caption, Charly Boy recounted how the exercise had been a punishment for the lady about a decade ago.

Source: Legit.ng