Wizkid recently showed off his third Rolls Royce, another luxury addition to his already expensive garage

While fans of the singer hailed him, a young man decided to advise the singer about his future

According to the fan, Wizkid would soon retire from music and should save rather than splurge, he also urged him to do something for Jada

Wizkid just got the delivery of his latest car, a Rolls Royce, making it his third of the luxury series.

While several fans of the singer hailed him for showing off, a concerned fan has expressed his sincere opinion.

In a video sighted online, the fan expressed displeasure at the fact that the singer did not think of retirement and this future before splurging on cars lately.

He added that Jada has done so much for Wizkid, and he should consider selling one of his new cars and use the money to open a provision store for the mum of two.

The concerned fan also noted that Dangote buys one car in eight years despite how rich he is.

Netizens react to the video

chukwudee__:

"Una Dey mind young man wey Dey tie wrapper make video for 2023???"

am.ejanla:

"Fact only. I love the guy and his financial wisdom."

temitopeeee1:

"Make Jada Dey do POS??"

shimmyshimmy_007's profile picture

"Na poor people and mindset always dey give advice on how rich people for live their life "

officialhaybel:

"I was paying attention until he said make he open POS shop for Jada "

thahommie:

"You for no wake up frm that sleep o omo ale"

kingballerr:

"Na why he dey wear ankara on Wednesday.. financial dressing "

chukwudee__:

"Omo if na true say Dangote dey buy 2 cars in every 8 years na 2013 Land Cruiser and land Rover he go dey use o!"

