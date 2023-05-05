One of the best gifts some couples will gladly accept is to see their favourite singer perform at their weddings

A number of Nigerian singers have unexpectedly turned up at some of their fans' weddings, where they rendered some thrilling performances

The likes of Olamide, Davido, and Mayorkun, among others, are some of the popular singers who have made surprise appearances at weddings

For some lovers and fans of Nigerian music, one of their exciting moments would be to see their favourite singer perform at their weddings.

While many may not be able to afford the services that come with live performances, there are a number of Nigerian singers who made unexpected appearances at weddings.

Picture of Mayorkun at a wedding in Accra, Davido and Olamide.

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian singers who surprised couples at their weddings. See them below:

1. Couple overjoyed as Olamide surprises them

YBNL label boss Olamide made a couple overjoyed on their wedding day as he walked in on them, creating a burst of excitement in the hall while they were dancing.

The couple heard him singing through the speakers before he appeared on stage to join them.

2. Bride beams with a smile as Patoranking performs

Reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking gave a surprise performance at a wedding in Lagos, and it went viral online.

In the video, the bride was seen brimming with glee at the sight of Patoranking making an unexpected appearance at her wedding.

3. Bride screams as Chike makes appearance at her wedding

Legit.ng reported how a beautiful bride went emotional after seeing singer Chike at her wedding reception.

In the video that left many gushing, the bride was seen jumping and screaming excitedly while the singer serenaded her and her man with music.

4. Patoranking invites Davido to surprise couple

In 2021, Patoranking shared a video on his page showing the moment Davido surprised a couple on their wedding day.

Patoranking further revealed he invited Davido to surprise the groom and his bride on their wedding day.

5 Mayorkun crashes wedding in Ghana

in 2022, Mayorkun disclosed how he headlined a concert in Ghana and went on to crash a wedding within 24 hours in Accra.

The singer also shared pictures from the event.

6. Timi Dakolo performs at eight weddings for free

Talented singer Timi Dakolo gave some couples unforgettable memories in Abuja in 2020.

This comes as he performed at eight different weddings for free.

Watch a video from one of the weddings below:

