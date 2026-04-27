Web Developer Abandons Tech Skill for 3 Months to Write JAMB, Displays His 2026 UTME Result
- A Nigerian man identified as Lawal Muiz Adedamola shared his 2026 UTME result on social media
- He revealed that he stopped practising his web development skills for three months to focus on the examination
- The young man showed what he scored, and people hailed him, according to the screenshot of the result he posted online
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A young Nigerian man, Lawal Muiz Adedamola, has attracted attention on social media after sharing the impressive result he obtained in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The candidate, who is a web developer, explained that he had to make a significant sacrifice to ensure he performed well in the exam organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
2025 UTME: Web developer shares sacrifice
Muiz revealed that he abandoned his tech skills and work as a developer for a period of three months just to create enough time for his studies.
Sharing a screenshot of the result on his X handle, @muiz_lawal59689, he noted that the sacrifice he made eventually paid off.
Lawal Muiz said:
"313 bagged. Mission accomplished, was worth every minute of sacrifice. Ready for the next chapter."
See his X post below:
Breakdown of the UTME result
A close look at the result shared by the candidate showed that he performed excellently across all four subjects.
He scored 74 in Use of English, 85 in Mathematics, 87 in Physics, and 67 in Chemistry, bringing his total score to 313.
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the candidate's post below:
@sheislideeyah said:
"Doings!"
@EmmanuelEmafido said:
"Congrats man."
@Adam__Lawal said:
"Congratulations bro."
@Ndmhyty said:
"Congratulations."
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng