Ebunoluwa International School in Osogbo celebrated 12 of its students who performed excellently in the 2026 UTME

The top scorer among the group, identified as Mabayoje Oluwatamilore, scored 98 in three science subjects in the national examination

The school described the students’ performance as a victory built on clinical focus and unwavering discipline

Ebunoluwa International School, Osogbo, has celebrated an elite cohort of students for their high performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school shared the academic results of its top 12 scorers on social media, showcasing a range of scores starting from 253.

An Osun state school hails its top 2026 UTME scorer who got 98 in 3 subjects. Photo: Ebunoluwa International School, Osogbo

Source: Facebook

2026 UTME: Osun school celebrates top scorers

Mabayoje Oluwatamilore emerged as the overall best student from the group, recording a staggering aggregate of 366.

A breakdown of the result showed that Oluwatamilore scored 98 in Biology, 98 in Chemistry, and 98 in Physics, while recording 72 in English.

The school management, on its Facebook page, described the feat as a "masterclass in clinical focus" and a testament to the discipline cultivated in their students.

The school stated:

"These performances prove that for the disciplined mind, there are no limits—only milestones. Congratulations to our scholars on a dominant collective victory."

See the Facebook post below:

Social media reactions to 2026 UTME champions

The post featured a flyer with the faces of the successful students, drawing praise from members of the online community who commended their hard work.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school’s post below:

Binah Onyinyechi Eze said:

"Congratulations am so happy for you guys,,,God bless my children with this type of wisdom"

pretty angle said:

"Congratulations to the students and their teachers"

Folasade Ogundola said:

"Congratulations to you all, may Almighty God order your steps in the next phase"

Melody Jacob said:

"Thank God oo congratulations to you all more grace."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng