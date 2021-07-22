Davido has got Nigerians gushing after a video of the Assurance crooner at a wedding reception was posted online

The video showed the couple dancing as Patoranking sang for them while guests gathered around them

The FEM crooner took everyone by surprise as soon as he joined the couple and his singer friend on the dance floor

Nigerian singer Davido is fully back to the social scene as the father of three has got Nigerians talking like he used to do.

Davido's colleague, Patoranking, shared a video on his page showing the moment the Assurance crooner surprised a couple on their wedding day.

Davido surprises a couple on their wedding day. Photos: patoranking

Davido storms a wedding on Patoranking's invite

In the video, Patoranking was serenading the couple who was on the dance floor. Soon, a signal was made to Davido to come on stage.

With a mic in his hands, the assurance crooner joined the dance floor and as soon as the bride saw him, she couldn't believe her eyes.

According to Patoranking, he brought Davido whom he referred to as his brother to surprise the groom and his bride on their wedding day.

Watch the cute video below:

Reactions

unathi.co:

"Too sweet."

kelechiafc:

"She never hexperred it."

ed_______win:

"You can pay for school but you can’t buy class."

funnydudecomedy2:

"Omo the place scatter. what a surprise‼️"

el_nino_mi:

"See the wife reaction."

king_general_1:

"See the wife."

usmanaj47:

"Only one baddest."

Davido in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and Dbanj turned Obi Cubana's mother's burial to a concert.

The singers showed up at the event and even though many may have assumed that they were just going to be regular guests, they proved otherwise.

The two treated guests in attendance to an energetic performance. A clip making the rounds online captured Davido performing as the audience sang along with him.

Social media observers who were not physically present at the funeral ceremony had different things to say.

Source: Legit