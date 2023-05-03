A young woman has impressed people with her drumming skill on her wedding day

The young woman who in the short video played the drum in a fantastic manner was also seen enjoying every moment.

The bride who was also dressed in her white wedding gown traversed between the instrument leaving no stone unturned to show that she was a professional drummer

A talented bride came into her wedding stunningly dressed and was excited to grace one of the happiest days of her life.

Even though her dressing and beauty was enough to make the family of the groom satisfied, she decided to go out of her way to entertain the audience with her skill.

Bride thrills people with drum at wedding. Photo credit: @nouveaubeauty Source: TikTok

Bride drumming effortlessly in video

She went to the drumming space and took the stick. When she began to drum, the audience could not help but to clap for her as it was a rare sight to see a bride who was capable of delivering such a performance.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed happiness in seeing a bride who could drum like a pro and appreciate the entertainment they got from the video.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 10,000 views with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@innna463783 reacted:

"Is she marrying the drums too Cuz she is so in love with them."

@nkodo monty also said:

"Cameroon AA where are you from? this sacred land Jesus is Cameroonian we omit the descendants of God on the 237th"

@12matt34 commented:

"Wowe talent cannot be taken away marriage... rather marriage enhances. Talent... want marry this kind."

@RoyalBoyy:

"If she ain't drumming like this bro no wedding."

@Eahoo7

"This is kind of woman I must marry."

