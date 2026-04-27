A medical student shared his experience online after writing the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to the young man, he rewrote the examination to pursue his dream of becoming a medical engineer

He posted a screenshot of his examination result, and his scores in the four subjects left many netizens in awe

A young man currently studying medicine decided to sit the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination again because he wished to change his academic path.

He explained online that he had taken the examination a second time in order to follow his dream of training as a mechanical engineer.

Medical student rewrites UTME to pursue engineering career dreams. Photo credit: Utd_Tomartial/X.

Source: Twitter

Medical student displays 2026 UTME result

The individual, identified by the handle Utd_Tomartial on X, made it clear that he felt his performance was strong enough to secure admission into a leading Nigerian university.

He also noted that he was leaving his medical programme behind and expressed excitement about joining the University of Ibadan.

The medical student uploaded a photo of his result slip to support his account.

The photo showed that he obtained 75 in English, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 96 in Chemistry, which gave him an aggregate of 367.

Medical student hoping to switch to engineering shares his result online. Photo credit: MySchool.

Source: UGC

In his words:

"I'm currently a Medical student but I wrote JAMB again this year to pursue my dream of becoming a Mechanical Engineer, I passed aggressively and I think this will get me into the best school in Nigeria . Bye Medical school, it was fun while it lasted. University of Ibadan here I come."

Nigerians speak about 2026 UTME

Several Nigerians have been sharing their experiences with UTME.

@Queen Favour said:

"I scored 182 , I want to study nursing science in unilag it's funny right, but My God go run am for me."

@Essy said:

"Sir I scored 189 and I want to study mass com but my parents refuse. Saying I should rewrite jamb."

@kel$vin said:

"How can I add my O level results to my jamb portal and when are they going to start doing change of institution and change of course."

@Fire Nalho - Nuno Ferreira said:

"Please you all should help me if you have any idea about what I want to say. My Waec result paper carries only my surname and my first name but during my jamb registration, I used my surname, middle name and first name for my jamb registration. Now I heard that it will be an issue if the name on my Waec result is different from the one on my jamb result. Is it true?"

@ANOINTED commented:

"Please i scored 190 and going for nursing science in FULAFIA but now i want to change the institution and course to med lab BSU please sir is that going to delay my admission."

@Ashley gold said:

"Is jamb portal opened to check via email for those who no longer have access to the number they used for their previous jamb registration?"

@MimiApprentice_xx added:

"Sir good morning, please sir I scored 186 in jamb and I want to study Anatomy in imsu, and am from imo state, can imsu give Admission? sir thank you."

See the post below:

Lady in tears over JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl burst into tears after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth time.

In a video, she cried uncontrollably over her unsatisfactory result, especially the score that she got in Physics.

Source: Legit.ng