A video of a group of children dancing like Michael Jackson has gone viral on Facebook

In the trending video, one of the children, a boy, who started the dance did marvelously well

The children who have mastered the act of break dancing like the popular global artist who is now late demonstrated it in a way that captured the attention of the audience

A group of children took Michael Jackson's break dancing style to a whole new level within the space of one minute in the video.

The children danced vigorously using their legs and hands to remake some of the most popular breakdance moves.

Children dance like the late pop star king. Photo credit: Ugo Egbeojo Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Dancing like Michael Jackson

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the children's electrifying performance and wished they could dance like that.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 6000 views with hundreds of comments on Facebook.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeyinwa Nikky reacted:

"Ghetto Kids with raw talent. C'mon! This is stunning. Like i keep wondering where they learnt these mindblowing dance steps in this beautiful lives of them that have just begun.These kids are wonder kids, their dancesteps give me wings. May they keep thriving."

Onye Biafra said:

"The performances are not only mind-engaging but heartwarming and roof-tearing. Those dance steps are of celestial origin."

Peter Ogba wrote:

"I wish WaCo JaCo the King of Pop is live to see this. Michael Jackson will never die the 4th generation are already into him. Beautiful."

Rachael Alozie commented:

"The energy level and rhythm is top notch. Great kids."

Felix Chiedu also said:

"Very talented children. Great performance. "

