Popular Nigerian singer Patoranking recently helped a young groom put a huge smile on the face of his beautiful on their wedding day

A video clip of Patoranking performing at a wedding party has gone viral online, the singer was invited to make a surprise appearance to help fulfil the bride's biggest wedding wish

The bride in the viral clip was seen stunned to her boots as the singer walked in and started performing

Both the groom and his beautiful bride were left gleaming from cheek to cheek as they dance in euphoria while Patoranking sang to them

Source: Instagram

Nigerians have reacted to the viral clip, hailing the groom for fulfilling his wife's biggest wedding day wish.

See the video of the surprised bride that Patoranking performed at her wedding party:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Patoranking surprising a bride at her wedding party

@__funmilayo_____:

"God abeg whenever my daughter gets to choose let her choose an intentional, God-fearing, sweet adorable rich and all-in-one man. I love, especially with money God bless the union."

@ono__me__:

"There’s nothing like getting married to a lively sweet husband, There’s this genuine happiness honestly."

@_hadejoke:

"How can all these happen at one person’s wedding."

@meedaryhor:

"Online guests are going through a lot o,we need water please."

@amtherealangy:

" this one is no longer wedding. This is a town hall meeting."

@blizzyglams_studio:

"Na una make us no see new money abi???"

@amoo_ayodeji:

"This country is a joke... look at the new naira note that is not in circulation on the floor..."

@ewatomi750:

"Sha no go bring kiss Daniel come my wedding."

@debb.y510:

"Akin must own a oil block or his dad is one of Nigeria’s influential politician cos you can tell me all the money he spent on this wedding is through hard work‍♀️ call me a hater I accept it with my full chest but let’s be realistic."

Proud moment Patoranking performed at world cup event, millions watch Nigerian singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was indeed a proud moment for Nigerian musician, Patoranking, who has ticked an important achievement off his career bucket list.

An overjoyed Patoranking took to his official Instagram page with a video showing his fans and fellow Nigerians the moment he was called on stage to perform at the World Cup event in Qatar.

The music star graced the stage in grand style and encouraged members of the audience to keep their flashlights on as he serenaded them with his voice.

Source: Legit.ng