A beautiful bride got people talking on social media after a video of a lovely moment at her wedding reception emerged online

Music star Chike made a surprise appearance at the wedding and the bride went wild in a viral video upon seeing the singer

The bride held her man as Chike serenaded them with cool music, some social media users have described the bride's act as embarrassing

A beautiful bride went emotional after sighting music star Chike at her wedding reception, and social media users can't stop talking about the beautiful video.

The bride got the surprise of her life when Chike made the appearance at the wedding as she jumped and screamed excitedly while the singer serenaded them with music.

Chike surprised a couple at their wedding ceremony. Credit: @pulsenigeria247 @officialchike

Her reaction to Chike got people confused about who the bride loves more despite holding her man tightly as the singer did his thing.

Watch the beautiful moment Chike appeared at the wedding venue below:

Nigerians react differently to the wedding reception video

Social media users had mixed opinions about the emotional bride who almost lost control after seeing Chike at her wedding.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mylagosdiary_:

"E be like say she get crush on Chike pass the husband."

Timipere03:

"For the people saying it's embarrassing and forming woke, the husband knows she loves Chike and his music, that was why he was invited,besides we all have a favourite musician."

Kurubohmichael:

"I love the way he shakes the husband hands."

Dhami_jhay:

"This is very very very embarrassing."

Konamiboy_:

"The groom suppose wipe the wife cord make she calm."

Yhucee700:

"Calm down you don get boo, he is the boo of the booless."

Daezy_obi:

"Atleast she’s screaming and holding her husband tight and not holding Chike"

Omo____tee:

"Me on my wedding day when i see Davido."

