Nigeria’s prominent indigenous rapper and singer, Olamide Badoo, recently put a platinum smile on the faces of his fans

The science student crooner quietly stormed a wedding and came up on stage to surprise the couple who were getting married

The video of Olamide doing his energetic performance after he had made the couple and their audience swamped with elation drew a lot of attention online

Nigerian indigenous hip-hop maestro Olamide recently overjoyed a couple on their wedding day.

The couple was dancing at their reception when the Science Student crooner walked in on them and created a kaleidoscopic burst of excitement in the hall.

Olamide Badoo takes couple by surprise during their wedding reception Credit: @snehqueenbee, @olamide

The bride and groom didn’t notice when the singer entered their wedding reception until they heard him singing through the speakers before he appeared on stage to join them.

Social media users react

lokomoney7060:

"The wife won remove cloth dance. "

_ishmael51:

"Olamide na Baba wallahi .. bro is highly respected & calm."

theofficial_chika:

"The groom was like who invited him...hope say e no enter my budget o...the camera man was like Baba dance...no be your bill."

@OlamideMiles:

"The bride is about to lose her home training and the video end? Are you whining me? Post the rest now now!"

bad_man_cash:

"Why u no all portablebaeby to come ."

chemmystitches_robes_bonnets:

"E sure for me,I go faint."

ade___________ola:

"I want this kind of surprise omo i go use my wedding dress serve him. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

