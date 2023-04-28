In the entertainment industry, almost every month comes different kinds of dramas, sometimes lasting longer and more scandalous than the previous month.

The month of April, coming to an end in just two days, was packed with back-to-back drama that got netizens buzzing with opinions and reactions.

The drama between Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest had netizens talking. Photpo credit: @davido/@judyaustin1/@iyanya

Some of these events came as a rude shock to many, and others were met with jubilation and serious bashing.

Legit.ng brings some noteworthy celebrity dramas with possible spillover into the next month that went down in April.

1. Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest end their friendship

Davido and popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest have been best friends for years, and news of them unfollowing each other on social media came as a rude shock to many.

According to reports online, the besties had a huge fight after Chiefpriest allegedly exposed Davido's secret to his wife Chioma.

The singer is allegedly expecting another child with one of his previous baby mamas.

2. Isreal DMW makes homophobic statement against Enioluwa

Different takes took over social media after posts allegedly from Davido's Isreal about influencer Enioluwa went viral.

The post had made allegations against the beauty influencer, and netizens did not waste time calling Isreal out.

The situation eventually died down after the logistics manager made another post debunking the allegations.

3. Davido unfollows Isreal DMW after Enioluwa drama

Things took another turn with Isreal DMW after the Enioluwa drama, as Davido reportedly unfollowed him.

It is unclear why the 30G boss decided to unfollow one of his favourite crew members, but netizens say it is linked to the viral posts about Enioluwa.

Isreal hasn't made any other statement online, as he is busy adjusting to school life.

4. Ini Edo gets dragged into Empress Njama and ex's drama

Nigerians jubilated on behalf of Empress Njamah when her terrible ex, who took private videos of her, was arrested.

It was reported that Wade was arrested for allegedly carrying out the same acts of blackmail on several women in Liberia.

Things took a rather interesting turn when reports got out that Ini Edo reportedly had an affair with the blackmailer.

5. Medlinboss called out for having an affair with bestie's husband

Social media was abuzz and shocked for days after leaked chats of celebrity stylist Medlinboss and her bestie's husband surfaced.

Tonto Dikeh reacted to the trending gist by boldly calling out Medlin as she shared her two cents on the matter.

The drama and reports of surprisingly bold infidelity are yet to clear off social media at the time of this report.

6. Iyanya sees mystery lady at Davido's Timeless concert

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, caused an online buzz after he went in search of a lady who caught his eyes at Davido’s Timeless concert.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star noted that while he was performing at the show, the girl kept on eyeing him, but he had to focus on the job.

A guy stood up to the singer, saying the lady was his woman, but an undeterred Iyanya asked for proof.

7. Judy Austin comes under fire for putting up post about May's late son

Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, lost their first son recently, and his second wife, Judy Austin, went quiet.

Shortly after the actor put up a post mourning his son, the actress also did same, mourning the late boy.

As expected, netizens took to her comment section, dragging her for having such audacity.

Uche Maduagwu blasts Judy over post about Yul and 1st wife’s late son

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu joined the list of Nigerians who have bashed Judy Austin for mourning Yul Edochie's late son with May, Kambili.

Maduagwu, in a post on his Instagram page, pointed out that Judy putting up a post about her first wife's son, knowing she hasn't been accepted, is a very insensitive move.

According to him, if Judy considered herself a part of their family, she should have called May to sympathize with her instead of a public post on Instagram.

