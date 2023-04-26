Top Nigerian singer, Iyanya, recently took his search to social media for a girl who caught his eye at Davido’s Timeless concert

The Kukere crooner later came back to update fans after finding the pretty lady, and he also posted her photo

Iyanya’s post about the lady at the concert soon went viral and raised mixed reactions from netizens as they wondered what her boyfriend would think

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has caused an online buzz after he went in search of a lady who caught his eyes at Davido’s Timeless concert.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star noted that while he was performing at the show, the girl kept on eyeing him, but he had to focus on the job.

Iyanya searches for and locates a pretty lady who attended Davido's concert. Photos: @iyanya

Not stopping there, he went ahead to encourage the fine girl to reach out to him. He wrote:

“One fineeee girl been Dey eye me yesterday @davido Timeless Concert.

"I had to focus on the job, so this morning I come remember if you are that fine girl report yourself now under this tweet, you wanted to confused me ha.”

See his tweet below:

Iyanya updates fans as he locates pretty girl at Davido’s concert

After about two days, the Kukere crooner took to his Twitter page to update fans that the pretty lady had been located.

Iyanya shared a photo of the endowed lady and accompanied it with lovestruck emojis.

He wrote:

“Update: e be like we don see the girl.”

See his posts below:

A concerned fan reacted to Iyanya’s post by wondering what her boyfriend would feel about his post. To that, the music star responded that her boyfriend should show proof that she is his.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react as Iyanya finds lady eyeing him at Davido’s concert

Social media users had a lot to say about Iyanya’s interest in the lady at Davido’s concert. Some netizens told the lady’s boyfriend to forget about her, while others advised Iyanya to focus on his career.

i xcili:

“This one sha wan knack person babe.”

bahdboikun:

“One guy just lost his girlfriend.”

freshfa4:

“Na the wrong girl be this.. lyanya said "fine girl, fine girl.”

Nuvo_xx:

“The girl's boyfriend will start having sleepless night. Overthinking and possible hypertension!”

tao_rudeboi177:

“Make you sha no collect ham from his bf.”

oluwole_samuel_:

“Nothing special for this babe nah... Nah highness be dey worry iyanya eye dn block.”

_anthonytjay:

“Dey dere Dey find pple gf, u no go do music.”

Lifestyleoforezzy:

“Everywhere stew. Go on soun.”

spunkysessentials:

“Dear singles! This is another reminder to hang out often les) your room and keypad won't love you!!”

yetunde_gold:

“In this life, make sure you get yansh. E get why.”

u_found_jasmine:

“Justice for we wey nor fine, nobody Dey notice us.”

haniel_rodrigo:

“If your girlfriend is fine and she dey Lagos, na caretaker you be.”

phrank_jr:

“Whoever get this babe, just focus on yourself. Them don activate her release clause.”

hrh_kungpharouk:

“Na why you no blow again show wey you for go concentrate you don go loose guard..... Na like this your mate dey top charts”

lulusmooth:

“Overtaking is allowed, if permission is given.”

greek_achilles1:

“That's how women throw themselves at these celebs tho, he should chop him own and go.”

themainframes_ng:

“Omo, it's his effrontery for me, no respect for former boyfriend!”

_ipreferdike_:

“No Dey carry fine babe go concert anything fit happen.”

chic_avenueofficial:

“She's actually really beautiful.. I hope they're both single and something lovely comes out of this.”

checking.inf0:

“Focus on ur dying Career oga, leave yansh.”

