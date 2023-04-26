Music star Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW seems to have gone back to school to further his education

This comes as Isreal DMW, in a post on his Instastory, shared a picture of him at a private university in Edo state

Isreal DMW's return to school comes hours after his boss shared information about his next tours

Much-loved Afrobeat superstar Davido's logistics manager and aide, Isreal DMW, has hinted at his return to school to further his education.

This comes as the popular logistic manager took to his Instastory to share a new picture of him at Benson Idahos University, a private university in Edo state.

Isreal shares a picture of him at a private university in Edo state.

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Isreal was seen standing at the entrance to the school while posing for the camera with a book in his hand.

He also wrote in his caption:

"Back to school"

See his post below:

Isreal DMW's post comes hours after Davido announced his North American Timeless tour. The tour will take place in six cities from July 1 to 15, 2023, including Washington, D.C., Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto.

The opening show is scheduled at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Sharing the update, Davido wrote:

"Straight from one of the biggest shows I’ve done in years into the official announcement of the TIMELESS TOUR! ⁣The grind is TIMELESS, the music is TIMELESS, we are TIMELESS."

See his post below:

