Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, decided to publicly mourn the loss of his first son Kambili with his first wife, May

The post did not go down well with netizens and other celebrities, and Uche Maduagwu has expressed his displeasure

Maduagwu in his post tagged Judy's Instagram post as an insensitive one, saying her approach was a wrong one

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has joined the list of Nigerians who have bashed Judy Austin for mourning Yul Edochie's late son with May, Kambili.

Maduagwu, in a post on his Instagram page, pointed out that Judy putting up a post about her first wife's son, knowing she hasn't been accepted, is a very insensitive move.

According to him, if Judy considered herself a part of their family, she should have called May to sympathize with her instead of a public post on Instagram.

Maduagwu wrote:

"Aunty, this is so Insensitive. Firstly, MAY has not accepted YUL POLYGAMY, meaning she never support you, it would have been better to call MAY on Phone to Comfort her, or Mourn YUL Pikin Privately, but going out to make a post about her Pikin is INSENSITIVE. If Indeed, you consider yourself as a part of that Family, then calling the Mama of the Pikin should be more important than making post."

Netizens react to Maduagwu's post

vickywoart:

"Because Yul post his son so she wants to act like she’s mourning. Can she just leave this beautiful family alone for once Judy? Please leave May Family alone."

sara_simiyu:

"she is posting because it’s a pain she hasn’t been through. God will judge her so harshly."

iammelaniechambers:

"From the start of this whole thing yul never protected May or set any boundaries with that strange woman. Now , how can anyone expect her to behave differently. Do you think if Yul had May and the children best interest at heart that post would be up on her page"

callme_jennyfranklyn:

"U no whether she call am.....over sabi."

sweetest.carole:

"Uche do you expect Queen May to take such a call from Judy..?? Queen May said she does NOT accept POLYGAMY and whatever or whomever is attached to it ….!! Straight up…!!!"

ur__favourite_:

"A child she never posted to wish him a happy birthday, na for death she know say she go wish him to rest well."

chinyere1996:

"Someone needs to stop Judy she is getting out off hand.Enough is enough"

Yul Edochie breaks silence on son's death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie finally spoke about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the hurting father recounted his last moment with his son.

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

Source: Legit.ng