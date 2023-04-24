Actress Empress Njamah’s estranged fiance, Josh Wade, has finally met his waterloo months after tormenting the Nollywood star

According to a video making the rounds on social media, the Liberian resident was recently arrested by police in his country over the blackmail of several women

The trending video captured Wade in handcuffs as he arrived at a police station and netizens who followed the story have since shared their thoughts

It appears the law has finally caught up with Nollywood actress Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé, Josh Wade, months after putting her through a traumatic experience.

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier in the year that Najamh cried out over blackmail from Wade who threatened to release her unclad images and also shared photos, and videos suggesting that she agreed to marry him.

Video as police nab Empress Njamah's ex-finace. Photo: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

The actress returned to social media with a disclaimer letting the world know that her Instagram account had been hacked by Wade, and he was behind the photos, videos which were all recorded under duress.

Amid it all, Wade had taken to social media threatening the Nollywood actress and refusing to back down.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Well, according to recent developments, the Liberian resident has now been arrested by the police in his country.

Legit.ng sighted a video showing the moment Wade was accosted by officers and brought into a police station in his country.

Wade was arrested for allegedly carrying out the same acts of blackmail on several women in Liberia.

Check out a trending video of his arrest below:

Social media users react

smyle_claudia said:

"Love is really blind, because how Empress take fall for this man?"

don_emiano said:

"Interpol should be him to Nigeria to face his charges here."

brendanukagodservices said:

"He is maintaining beauty because he knows the internet never forgets."

kaylaychee said:

"He’s smiling because you can’t shame a shameless person. "

melvis_francis said:

"Na only for here I like Nigerian police, the beating they would have given him won’t allow him to smile."

thesocialmediachiefng said:

"Just look at the tired looking šwîne trying to maintain beauty. He goat."

Empress Njamah addresses fans amid saga with ex-fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Empress Njamah sent an appreciation message to those who stood by her amid her trending saga with her ex-fiancé.

Empress in a video wore a smile on her face as she said she's alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom.

Many of the actress’ fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to applaud her while sending goodwill messages to her.

Source: Legit.ng