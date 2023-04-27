Nigerian singer Iyanya responds to the man that called him out and threatened him for post pictures of his babe online

Iyanya, in response to the calling out, told the man to show proof that he is actually the lady's boyfriend or he should instead join him and the lady for a dinner date

This whole debacle started when the Kukere singer took to Twitter to share the snaps of a beautiful curvy lady he saw at Davido's Timeless Lagos concert

Popular Nigerian singer Iyanya has doubled down in his recent pursuit to date a lady he met Davido's Timeless concert in Lagos, even after the lady's alleged boyfriend went online to threaten him.

Iyanya, in his recent reaction to the threat made against him by the lady's boyfriend, asked the young man to prove that he is actually the crushee's lover.

Singer Iyanya trends as he invites the man who threatened him of trying to steal his babe to dinner. Photo credit: @iyanya/@itzme_florence

The singer even went further to invite the alleged lover of his crush to join them on a dinner date or stay away from them.

See the exchange between Iyanya and his crushee's lover:

See some of the reactions the exchange between Iyanya and the boyfriend of his crushee stirred

@NibaPercy2:

" boss no do like this ."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"Iyanya abeg carry me go dinner ooo. Me no kuku get babe wey go ask of me."

@optionzdadaz:

"But the babe in question Florence cleared the air openly that she doesn't have a man."

@optionzdadaz:

"Show una pictures together if u get."

@Mavel_Tee:

"Me I dey always fear any girl wey dey answer Florence sha ."

@yhungszn:

"Your fooling don Dey too much."

@WillieAlfred9:

"Iyanya don yanya this one eye. Oju e a Bo."

@Atako_AudreyK:

"This is not fair ."

