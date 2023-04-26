Davido's logistic manager Isreal DMW seems to have gotten into trouble with him over a recent issue

Juju as he is fondly called trended on social media over a statement he allegedly made about popular beauty influencer Enioluwa

Controversial blogger Tosinsilverdam shared proof as it seems Davido has unfollowed his loyal aide on Instagram

There seems to be trouble in Isreal DMW and Davido's paradise as the singer has allegedly unfollowed his loyal aide on Instagram.

Isreal has been in the news over homophobic posts he allegedly made about beauty influencer Enioluwa.

Reactions as Davido reportedly unfollows Isreal

Source: Instagram

Even though the logistics manager has denied making such posts, a post by blogger Tosinsilverdam confirmed that the 30BG boss unfollowed Juju on Instagram.

See post below:

Reactions to the post

booktwitch:

"One thing every brand should understand is there is no stereotyping and no criticisms of one’s being. It’s the industry. Only if you are wealthy enough not to work with anyone. For your brand build up, network is key and it is beyond ones being. DAVIDO is meant to protect his brand at all cost."

bestoluchibest:

"Isn’t everyone in Nigeria homophobic?"

esther_modella:

"But Isreal said he’s not the one that posted it nau but if he was the one that posted it who leaked it?"

amoksybabe:

"I second that. Israel don misbehave. Davido don’t tolerate nonsense."

itz.ranni:

"Abeg Davido should go and sit down na him do nonsense pass so he shouldn’t even be the one to judge anyone rubbish."

mohbh_ad:

"Lol! Serves him right. I think some people don’t know the things that come with celebrity status. Now he’ll learn to shut up, mind his business and keep his opinions to himself."

blessing_peters__:

"davido no want stress dis period. Small madness e don unfollow..no time!"

Davido speaks at Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana

After his electrifying Timeless concert in Lagos, Davido landed in Botswana for the Forbes Under 30 summit.

In a video shared by Forbes on Twitter, the singer talked about how he became Davido and the start of his career.

According to the Unavailable crooner, he started out as a music producer, but he had cousins who were into music and eventually had to delve into music after correcting a lot of artistes.

