Singer Davido's logistics manager's Isreal DMW has reacted to claims attributed to him about influencer Enioluwa

This comes as Isreal DWM was alleged to have gone on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa, adding that 30BG are not

The logistics manager has now debunked the report in a new statement he issued on his social media timeline

Music Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has issued a statement debunking reports of him making bold allegations about influencer and socialite, Enioluwa's lifestyle.

Isreal had made headlines after reports from some quarters claimed he went on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa on his Whatsapp stories.

Juju, as fans also call him, was said to have accused Enioluwa of being gay and had stated that 30BG is not in support of gays.

Isreal DMW says post about Enioluwa didn't emanate from him. Credit: @isrealDMW @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

He was also alleged to have said Enioluwa is into rubbish, and his supporters would claim that it’s content.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would day its content," the WhatsApp status.

See the screenshots of the alleged Whatsapp stories shared by Instablog9ja below:

Isreal DMW debunks report

In a post via his Instagram page, Isreal reiterated that WhatsApp stories were never from him, adding that fake accounts published them.

“The write up was never from me. It is purely a manufactured fake account from impersonators. Thanks everyone,Never from me at all. I have no such account. Thanks everyone," he wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW debunks claims about Enioluwa

See some of the reactions below:

austeenpayne_:

"Juju no Dey wish anybody bad cus he knows where his coming from so jokes on all of you."

evelyn_gold_663:

"those bloggers nor de comfirm before them post rubbish i know it can never be you."

okafortv:

"Juju no dey support gary na... but na truth him talk na."

ladey_of_ekiti:

"I know juju can never do something like that."

allthingskiddies.ng:

"I was wondering why no one saw that the account was not isreal's account."

soniadivas1:

"I sha just view and pass when I saw it on instablog cos I no say juju no fit shade person like that for snap ."

symply.tina__

"Mr Isreal does not involve himself with peoples business he even tries hard not to get involved with any of these online dramas so I definitely knew twas a fake page! Bloggers pls get your facts right before posting ."

Enioluwa cries out as Davido arrives in Botswana before him

Meanwhile, Legiit.ng reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa cried out over his late arrival at the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit in Botswana.

The online creator lamented over his flight stopover and being transferred from one point to another, only for him to come on Instagram and see that Davido had arrived at the conference a day before him after his Timeless concert in Lagos.

Eni elaborated on the importance of having enough money for one's comfort while stating that he would have begged the 30 BG crooner to carry him along in his private jet.

Source: Legit.ng