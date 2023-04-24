Celebrity best friends, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest have left social media users confused over the status of their friendship

The jolly friends unfollowed each other on photo sharing platform, Instagram, with Chiefpriest noticeably absent at the Timeless concert

The flamboyant barman shared a video of himself at a club while the concert was going on and netizens had mixed reactions

It appears Davido’s friendship with celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has hit the rocks to the utter surprise of many.

Days leading to Davido’s Timeless concert, the socialite stopped promoting the show on his Instagram and this was followed by the two unfollowing each other.

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest unfollow each other on IG. Photo: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

A search of Davido and Chiefpriest’s pages shows that they are no longer mutuals on the social media platform.

Check out a screenshot below:

Surprisingly, Chiefpriest was also noticeably absent at the Timeless concert. The flamboyant socialite shared videos on his Instastory channel showing how he spent the night with other friends.

Check out video below:

Social media users react

im_alone_2g0 said:

"He’s vibing to Davido new song though… so what’s wrong here??"

jkadigun said:

"He was clenching to Davido because Chioma I guess he’s disappointed."

synergy_1017 said:

"Na their problem be that nothing concern us."

dead3nd._ace said:

"This Cubana is a bad vibe to David. Make David avoid am for life all Cubana know na late night food and cultism plus any how talk with he pot belle."

sollekaytheplug said:

"This one go don talk Watin e suppose no talk for pastor Tobi house lol."

Davido almost punches fan at Timeless concert

Meanwhile, Davido is known for always having funny moments with fans at his shows and this was also the case at his Timeless concert.

A trending video captured the moment a fan stormed the stage and charged at the 30BG crooner who was also prepared to defend himself.

Security officers quickly ousted the guy off the stage and Davido carried on with his performance like nothing happened.

"What was the dude trying to do? Those bouncers for just deck am carry am go back stage tie am down wait till show finish then handle am properly," a fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng