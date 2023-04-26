Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been trending online after reports about her allegedly having an affair with Empress Njamah's ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Davies, went viral

The actress was on Instagram Live yesterday, Tuesday, 25, 2023, to debunk the report as she noted that it was a lie

During her live video, Ini said she had never met Nicholas before, and he was the one who reached out to her about working on a project together, which she turned down

The name of famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been the trending topic on gossip tables after a clip of her on a video call with Empress Njamah's ex-boyfriend and blackmailer, Nicholas Jack Davies, went viral.

Apart from the viral video call, Ini's passport data page was also found on the phone of the Liberian man.

Ini Edo debunks a report about her having an affair with Empress Njamah's blackmailer. Photo credit: @iniedo/@empressnjamah/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

However, the Nollywood actress debunked the viral video call noting that she had nothing to do with Empress Njamah's ex and had never met him before.

Ini also noted that the video call was unplanned, and Nicholas was the one who put the call through to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She explained that the conversation was insignificant as she was at an airport and had to cut the call on him.

Watch Ini Edo's video clip explaining what happened between her and Nicholas Jack:

See the reactions that Ini Edo's explanation stirred online

@chichi1beke:

"But Nne your story isn’t making sense. You don’t know a guy, you kept avoiding him, and he said you should send him your passport and he wants to see you in South Africa? Why? To do what with it? And you sent? Are you telling this story to toddlers? Like fr."

@grace_elejo:

"Ini you say na random call you pick and you were looking disturbed and restless on that video? Hmmmm."

@jhoystin:

"I believe her. She said her truth and it all makes sense. For those who don’t understand, she sent her passport for him to book her ticket since he wanted to meet her in SA. But he never booked it. I pray you all let her rest. These celebrities are humans too."

@la_doosh:

"I wan believe o, but that international passport part no clear at all."

@unclemarshal:

"You can’t send him your passport but you later sent it.. You’re not saying the truth madam ini Edo."

@luxetresses:

"What does a video call prove?? Are y’all saying you have never FaceTime a colleague or guy friend before? Her nuds weren’t posted.. no screen shots of loving texts screen shots.. but y’all believe she slept with him? Where’s the concrete evidence."

Speculations as Ini Edo’s passport & clip allegedly recovered from Empress Njamah’s blackmailer’s phone trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the news of Empress Njamah’s Liberian ex-boyfriend George Wade's arrest, he has been making headlines on the Nigerian social media space.

A few hours after his arrest was made public, controversial blogger Gistlover shared a live video recording of actress Ini Edo and Empress' ex-boyfriend, including a photo of her international passport.

According to Gistlover, they were part of the items retrieved from Empress' ex-boyfriend after his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng