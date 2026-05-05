Opta's supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal reached the final

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years

The Gunners will face the winner of the second semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the second leg to help Arsenal win 1-0 and send the Gunners through to the final in Budapest 2-1 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka celebrates after Arsenal reached Champions League final. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners will play in their second-ever final, the first time in 20 years since 2006, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona under legendary boss Arsene Wenger.

They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who will face off at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted who will win the Champions League final as soon as Arsenal reached the final.

The Gunners’ chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.

The other semi-finalists, Bayern Munich, have a 44.29% chance of overturning the first leg result and reaching the final, while PSG has a 55.71% of reaching the final.

Bayern, from where they currently stand, has a 23.33% chance of winning the trophy for the seventh time, while PSG has a 24.62% chance of defending their title.

Mikel Arteta reacts after Arsenal's victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after his team achieved a historic feat in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta described the result as one of the best nights of his football career and applauded the Arsenal fans for raising the standard from the stands.

“It’s one of the best nights that I've had in my career. I think today the supporters raised the standard, and told us the way we had to play this game,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

Mikel Arteta reacts after Arsenal reached Champions League final. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

“The way they received the team outside the stadium was unique - I've never seen it before. And the energy that was created today in this stadium was something else; something different, something that elevates everybody's conviction, energy, passion, and I'm so proud.

“It's been so many years, it's only the second time in our history that we've achieved the final. There are days that I don't know what I'm doing with this job because it's just mad!”

Mysterious cat predicted Arsenal vs Atletico

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted which team would reach the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The mysterious cat backed Atletico Madrid to go through, and as it predicted Diego Simeone’s side to win the first leg, it got the prediction wrong again.

Source: Legit.ng