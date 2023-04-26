Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to the trending gist involving celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss and her best friend’s husband

Love chats between Medlin Boss and her best friend’s husband leaked online, showing they were sleeping with each other

In reaction to the gist, Tonto boldly called out Medlin and noted that anybody who could do that to her friend was a demon

Top Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the ongoing drama between popular celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss and her best friend’s husband.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how romantic chats between Medlin and her bestie’s man leaked on social media and got people talking.

Tonto reacted to the trending gist by boldly calling out Medlin as she shared her two cents on the matter.

Tonto Dikeh calls Medlin Boss a demon for sleeping with her best friend's husband. Photos: @tontolet, @medlinboss

Source: Instagram

The actress dropped heated comments online where she likened Medlin to a demon for being able to do that to a close friend. Tonto expressed her great disappointment.

She wrote:

“A friend who can do this to another friend is a demon. @Medlinboss I don’t want to believe all these horrible stories. I AM DISAPPOINTED. That was your sister, Tufiakwa. Block me, that's your business.”

Not stopping there, Tonto added that if she were friends with the celebrity stylist, she would have organised people to beat her up.

In her words:

“If we were friends, I will gather other friends and beat the hell out of you, this is evil. The gist is all over Abuja.”

See the screenshot of Tonto’s comment below:

Netizens speak as Tonto Dikeh calls out Medlin Boss for betraying her best friend

Tonto’s reaction to the trending gist between Medlin and her bestie’s husband raised a series of reactions online. Many netizens praised her for being bold with her call out. Read some of the comments below:

precious_ibini':

“I love the way she tag her.”

geraldopino90':

“She tag with full chest.”

annyberryxx:

“I love the new Tonto!!!! At this point, the devil is even learning from Medlin... No sane WOMAN should even do business with her at this point, talk more of being friends ... Na wa.”

Chuks.andre:

“But Dis is normal with Most women dis days,my friend is Knacking his wife's bestie, sometimes I feel like doing Alabosi, but d Man in me no dey allow me.”

maselitacruz:

“But tonto can’t you call her and talk to her must everything be online, you need to stop all this childish things.”

tallbosschic:

“Tagging her with your full chest”

faithabiola_:

“Love this womanshe no send anybody.”

Suaveskin.co:

“I stand with Tonto on this. I fear who no fear Wuna stylist o… hanhan ”

Source: Legit.ng