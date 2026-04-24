Emmanuel Eboué had many emotional online as he spoke about his crashed marriage

The former footballer gave an account of the long-standing separation from his children

He further addressed rumours surrounding how his estranged wife treated him

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué has shared an emotional account of his long‑standing separation from his children.

The Ivorian sportsman revealed how the pain and longing have continued to shape his daily choices.

Emmanuel Eboué recounts the agony of his failed marriage. Credit: @eboue27e.official

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly, Eboué admitted that he has not seen his children in years and does not even have recent photos of them.

“I don’t have any recent pictures; the ones I have are old, when they were kids,” he said, adding that requests for updated photos from their mother have been denied.

Despite opportunities to travel abroad, the former footballer explained that he prefers to remain in his home country, hoping for a chance to reconnect.

“I don’t want to go to England, I prefer to stay in my country… but I always pray for them,” he noted. He added, “Yes, it’s my prayer every day. I pray for my kids, even my two girls. I also pray and say, God, please, one day I want to see my kids.”

Eboué revealed that he often relies on friends and former teammates to get glimpses of his children. “Some of my players go on the media, check and send me pictures,” he explained. Yet, attempts to communicate directly have been painful.

“I send them messages… they read, but they don’t answer,” he said. Recalling missed birthdays, he added, “Last month was Eva’s birthday. I called, it was ringing, she didn’t answer. I sent a message, she read, but didn’t reply.”

Although he has rebuilt parts of his life after his marriage collapsed, Eboué admitted that the absence of his children remains his greatest heartbreak.

“I have my life now, but one thing that is missing in my life is my kids,” he confessed.

Watch him speak below:

Emmanuel Eboué trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@The__Last__Poet said:

"Ever noticed this hardly happens to white men? Blacks are usually the culprit, especially those from Africa. It's like a carefully orchestrated scheme that hates to see black men successful. The system uses raape or divorce to strip you of your wealth."

@shenengu82971 said:

"There are blurred lines to his story. A woman will not give you three kids if she didn't love you. Very few will do that. And the mother of your three kids will not be this vile without you having contributed to her emotional distress. I would want to hear her side of the story."

@EmpireB51530 said:

"Why are you punishing this guy...you should have allow him to make his choice of language he doesn't know the right words to express his emotions....."

@Suj_knight said:

"Sad interview, I'm glad he is ok now....why women like to dey use their children as weapons.....let the man. See his kids naw."

@CryptoThug01 said:

"Dodoyo make money finish throughout all his career and woman carry everything go smh."

Emmanuel eboué opens up on painful divorce from wife. Credit: @eboue27e.official

Source: Instagram

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal lost to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Gunners retain over 70% chance of winning the title, though they have lost over 20% probability as City keeps closing the gap on the table.

Source: Legit.ng