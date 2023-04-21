Football is one of the most loved sports in Nigeria, with a number of Nigerians having a foreign club they support

Celebrities are also not left out, as some of them have repeatedly shown their love for the game by going as far as watching their favourite football club play at their respective home stadium

Legit.ng in the article, take a look at some Nigerian celebrities who are supporters of EPL club Chelsea FC

Chelsea Football Club (FC) is one of the big clubs in the English Premier League club located in West London.

While the 22/23 football season has been challenging for Chelsea FC, like other top European football clubs, the West London club has a large fanbase in Nigeria and popular celebrities in the country are not left out.

Bella Shmurda shares pictures of him at Stamford Bridge. Credit: @bellashmurda @portablebaeby @peterpsquare

1. Peter Okoye of Psquare tried to get Osimhen to join Chelsea

The singer, who once hosted Napoli forward Victor Osimhen at his mansion, revealed they discussed the Nigerian football star's possible transfer to Chelsea next season.

Peter, also known as Mr P, made this known while commenting on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, claiming he convinced Osimhen about leaving Napoli for Chelsea.

Aside from this, Mr P's son Cameron is signed to Chelsea's Academy.

2. Rudeboy rocks jersey outfit

Unlike his twin brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, rarely engage in football discussion like he used to.

However, he once recognised as a Chelsea fan in a tweet he shared in 2019.

3. Bella Shmurda jokes about being signed by Chelsea

The talented singer made headlines when he shared a video of himself at Chelsea’s home stadium Stamford Bridge.

Bella Shmurda confirmed he is a big fan of the football club in west London as he joked about being signed by the club.

4. Real Warri Pikin's hubby looks gloomy after Chelsea's defeat

Following Chelsea's defeat to Fulham in January, Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, took to her social media page to beg the English football club to pity her marriage.

She added a picture of her husband looking gloomy after the match, which stirred funny reactions from her fans.

5. Davido celebrates Chelsea's win

In 2016, the DMW label boss was spotted in a group picture with some Chelsea FC players in their locker room after their win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Also in 2021, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham, who were Chelsea players at that time, were Davido's guests in Lagos.

6. Fans name Portable Zazu 'Endo Fernandez' of the music industry

The Zazu crooner, in a new month's message to his fans, which coincided with the end of the January transfer window in the English Premier League, shared a video showing the different moments he rocked Chelsea’s jersey.

Portable's post came barely after Chelsea managed to complete a move for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica hours before the transfer deadline.

