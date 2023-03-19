Singer Peter Okoye has shared a picture and a video of him and his son Cameron at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in the UK

The singer also hinted he watched the Blues game vs Everton, which took place on Saturday, March 18, which falls on the same day the governorship election took place in Nigeria

Peter’s post has sparked massive reactions from many of his followers, as some criticized the singer’s action

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared a picture of him and his son Cameron Okoye at Stamford Bridge in the UK.

The who also shared a video of him taking a shot with Chelsea’s star Joao Felix appeared to have watched the Blues' match against Everton, which took place on Saturday, March 18, which fell on the same date the governorship election took place in Nigeria.

Peter Okoye shares picture of him at Stamford Bridge. Credit: @peterpsquare

Sharing a post which also included a video of him and Felix on his Instagram page, Peter wrote:

“About last night @chelseafc VS @everton Cc @cameronokoye10 @joaofelix79.”

Netizens react to Peter Okoye’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

ridololade5:

"Look at the people telling us to vote a particular people is not even here in the country to vote hmm this people are very confused."

unruly_draiy:

"So with all this online drama u no cast vote omo believe online people at your own risk ."

ojeh0403:

"With all the noise for LP, u didn’t wait to cast a vote."

amshi_abdul:

"Only you support Chelsea support labour party how una wan progress ."

mikearchibong8:

"Take Psquare brothers serious at your own peril."

ademaffair1:

"Many of you here are just so petty. The same people who refused people to vote complaining that someone did not stay to vote."

mr_kay_baba:

"U dey London dey tell people to vote LP and you carry the badluck give Chelsea."

