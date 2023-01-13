It was another sad Thursday night for fans of Chelsea football club in Nigeria as they suffered another embarrassing defeat to Fulham in the EPL

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin’s whose husband is a Chelsea fan has taken to social media to appeal to the English football club for the sake of her marriage

The comedian shared a picture of her husband looking gloomy, which appears to be as a result of the defeat

Chelsea on Thursday night, January 12, went head to head against Fulham in the English Premier League (EPL) as the match ended in another defeat for the Blues.

The game which ended in a 2-1 score have seen the Blues remain at the 10th spot on the league table, with their chances of returning to the top four now looking impossible.

Chelsea suffer 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pikin sends message to Chelsea

Following the Blues latest defeat, popular Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin took to her social media timeline to beg the English football club.

She added a picture of her husband looking gloomy after the macth.

In her message to the west London club, Real Warri Pikin wrote:

“Chelsea! Chelsea! Chelsea, How many times I call una?? At least if not for anything, make una sorry for my marriage abeg.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Real Warri Pikin's husband's facial expression

See some of the reactions below:

mofeduncan:

" see as bros balance!!!! ."

noble_igwe:

"I laughed hard."

iamchelseaeze:

"Ha i got scared for a moment when i saw Chelsea Chelsea ."

glennmena:

"The second slide, that man is not happy at all. ‍♂️."

madubueze_photography:

"Chelsea fans have been suspended from attending winners chapel till further notice. ."

thebig__jamal:

"Even if Microsoft buys chelsea They wont excel#"

canaan_07:

"Na only Chelsea fans never smile since October God abeg who will don offend ??"

Real Warri Pikin and hubby are getting married again in 2023

Legit.ng reported how Real Warri Pikin left many of her fans gushing after she took to social media to announce she was getting married for a second time to her husband.

According to the comedian, she and her hubby would renew their marital vows in April 2023, making it their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sharing lovely pictures of her and her man, Warri Pikin revealed that she and her husband's second wedding would be done the way they have always wanted.

Source: Legit.ng