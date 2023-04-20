Singer Davido seems to be keeping up with his words about reinventing his music and business model in the entertainment industry

The 30BG musician is set to launch a football talent hunt show to help young male footballers within Nigeria and around Africa

The show, tagged The Davido Dream Football Show, will also be considering talents between the ages of 18-22

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is set to branch out from music into another entertainment industry sector.

The 30BG singer, who recently announced the reloaded version of his Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) label, is now set to venture into the world of sports.

Davido, in collaboration with some business partners, will be launching a football talent show set to discover and empower young talents within Nigeria and around Africa.

The music star’s show, dubbed The Davido Dream Football Show (DDFS), will be considering male footballers within the age bracket of 18-22.

“The show is an initiative for advancing youth soccer, especially at the grassroots level through a designed curriculum that has the potential to develop fundamental technical skills and tactical awareness in young players, who are committed to competing at the highest levels,” a statement read in part.

Chairman of DDFS, Mr Abu Salami, at the launch and announcement of the programme on Tuesday, April 18, disclosed that the talent show would run for a total of 30 weeks with one episode airing on a weekly basis.

“First, we will organise a screening of those who will register. Once they are screened, we will organise a series of trials. From that exercise, the best among them will be selected for camping for the final show,” he said.

Social media users react

henry404 said:

"Let the venue be Osun State bro, I'm not from Osun State but i want you to bring Osun State to limelight bro and your Uncle is the the governor at the moment."

da_costa_01 said:

"God Bless 001 @davido Baddest."

laticab_dmw2 said:

"Nice one boss @davido."

