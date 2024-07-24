Nigerian singer David Adeleke stunned many online following his recent act of kindness to a street tout

The former DMW music executive was spotted with his team members on their way out when he decided to bless an individual

The trending video on the popular video-sharing app TikTok saw the twin dad count 800 dollars to present to an unidentified man behind the camera

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, often known as Davido, amazed people online following his recent kind gesture.

The Afrobeats star was spotted in a video counting out $800 (1.3 million naira) to offer a street tout, popularly referred to as agbero.

Excited by the flamboyant gesture, the unnamed individual went on to hail the artist and tagged him as his destiny helper.

, "Davido just gave an agbero $800, that's about 1.3 million naira.”

Many people were moved by this gesture and took to the video's comments section to voice their admiration.

