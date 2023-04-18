Singer Peter Okoye has shared a clip of him in Italy ahead of the UCL match between Napoli and AC Milan

Peter, who is a Chelsea fan, revealed he is in Italy to show support for Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen, who is Napoli's golden boy

The video of Peter in Italy has stirred reactions from netizens, as many teased him about not travelling to England to support Chelsea

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare, is currently in Italy.

The singer, who shared a video of him in the European country, revealed he is there to support Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, who plays for Seria A club Napoli.

Peter Okoye to watch Napoli vs AC Milan match live in Italy. Credit: @peterpsquare @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Peter, in his caption, wrote:

"Reporting LIVE from Napoli￼ to support my G @victorosimhen9 #NapoliVsAcMilan ￼￼."

Watch the video he shared below:

The singer's video comes ahead of Napoli vs AC Milan's second leg match in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final, set to take place on Tuesday night, April 18.

Netizens react to video of Peter Okoye in Italy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Mudeebanks:

"Chelsea relegated to LiveScore ."

Ike_Chike:

"And you no carry us. Stingy men association. Enjoy bro. Deserved..... Osimhen for ballondor ."

Ayokrat:

"Abeg Shey na true say Napoli is like Lagos abi pasuma dey lie ni?"

omezmann

"Are you running away from heart attack at Stamford bridge? ."

EveraMiles:

"But Chelsea have match today na. Why didn't you travel to England?"

odemike7:

"Na Napoli game I go watch tonight sfe that game go tough."

MarkIrakponweri:

"Congratulations to you! Hopefully he will make you proud and bring smile to us all."

ChizaramConfid2:

"So you won't be supporting our team Chelsea tonight,.....I believe that Chelsea will progress to the semi-final today.... @PeterPsquare."

ONOJAMATHEW16:

"Senior Man,you go watch your friend. Chelsea still dey oo. Both winning tonight ."

sunday_otene:

"Egbon!!!U no go watch ur chelsea VS Real Madrid match?."

Peter Okoye shares outcome of discussion with Victor Osimhen about Chelsea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr P hosted Victor Osimhen at his mansion.

He also opened up on what they discussed about his possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea next season.

Peter, while commenting on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, revealed he successfully convinced Osimhen about leaving Napoli for Chelsea.

Source: Legit.ng