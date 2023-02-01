Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has confirmed he is a big fan of Premier League football club Chelsea

This comes as Portable Zazu shared a series of pictures showing him rocking a Chelsea jersey on different occasions

The clip has, however, stirred funny reactions from many netizens as it comes after Chelsea’s transfer deadline drama that saw them sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has penned a new month's message to his fans which coincided with the end of the January transfer window in the English Premier League.

Portable, who happens to be a fan of Chelsea, also shared a video showing the different moments he rocked Chelsea’s jersey.

The Zazu crooner in a message to his fans wrote:

“Happy New Month Eyin Fans Mi ❤️ IKA OF AFRICA Oluwa Rontimisirere God No Dey Disappoint ZAzuu I gat this believing destiny helpers shall locate us Trust Allah, his plans never fail Nothing we want wey God never do.”

See his post below:

Portable’s post comes barely after Chelsea managed to complete a move for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica hours before the transfer deadline.

Netizens react as Portable rocks Chelsea’s jersey

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many teased Portable. See some of the reactions below:

ika_promoter:

"@portablebaeby Our New Chelsea Striker Enzo ANIKULETI Fernandez."

braimah_musti:

"No Dey wear dis jersey again."

67.xxbig:

"Portable Enzo Fernandez idamu industry ."

official_bobbie_richie:

"Chelsea sef later sign you before transfer window close welcome too Stamford."

wf_adu_frosh:

"HERE WE GO: Omo olalomi Portable to Chelsea... HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea& Zeh nation."

official_djinvicible:

"No wonder them don sign 9 players mad people club."

