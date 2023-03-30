Singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, who recently hosted Victor Osimhen, hinted they spoke on the football star's possible move to Chelsea

Peter, in a comment on Instagram, revealed he was able to convince Osinmeh to move to Stamford Bridge next season

The singer’s statement has stirred different reactions from Nigerian football fans, as many expressed excitement

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of Psquare music group, also known as Mr P, who recently hosted Super Eagles star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen at his mansion, has opened up on what they discussed about his possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea next season.

Peter, while commenting on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, revealed he successfully convinced Osimhen about leaving Napoli for Chelsea.

Peter Okoye says he was able to convince Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea. Credit: @peterpsquare @victorosimhen9/ Chelseafc.com

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Baller! I was able to convince him to come to @Chelsea In another story, My son @cameronokoye10 is coming…. ⚽️ #ProjectCameron”

See the post below:

A screenshot of Peter Okoye's comment. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

It is no longer news that Osimhen, who has been impressive for Napoli in the Italian Seria A league, has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea.

Football fans react to Peter Okoye’s comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see some of the reactions below:

olashile_04:

"@peterpsquare good of you e go stil come I believe."

reign_with_christ:

"@peterpsquare great job, the blues family world wide will thank you guys for this ."

king_shyzee:

"@peterpsquare make e no go chelsea ooo. Chelsea dey spoil striker, osimehn wey we still dey manage, wey go still collect ballon d or."

johnprincewill02:

"@peterpsquare lol you can't convince him bros,only his manager can do that lol... and the contract clauses

_900million':

"@godwin_ey na why we need am, we dey lack proper 9."

nuel_teeboi:

"@peterpsquare he Dey come Man U not chelsea ok."

johnjr.u:

"@peterpsquare heyaa na Man U get the star. Chelsea will kill his career as they killed our mikel obi own."

_erik_1k:

"@peterpsquare Agent P."

Peter Okoye hosts Victor Osimhen

Mr P left social media users feeling envious after sharing a video of the special guest who graced his mansion.

In an Instastory post, the singer disclosed that he spent Tuesday night, March 28, hanging out with footballer Victor Osimhen.

He shared a video showing the moment the footballer arrived at his residence and was ushered into the living room area of his mansion.

Source: Legit.ng