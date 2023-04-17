Just like their counterparts in the movie industry, a sizeable number of Nigerian singers and music superstars can boast of having more than a university degree.

Academic excellence abounds in Nollywood with the likes of Joke Muyiwa and Helen Paul, to mention a few going as far as securing PhD degrees.

Although it has become more common to find their counterparts in the music industry dropping out of school, this isn’t to say that singers and musicians are equally not up to par when it comes to academics.

Tiwa Savage, Cuppy and other Nigerian singers have masters and honorary doctorate degrees. Photo: @tiwasavage/@izzlax/@cuppymusic

From those who have been recognised with honorary doctorate degrees for their dedication and impressive success in their crafts, to those who submitted themselves to rigorous learning processes, Legit.ng has compiled a list below.

1. Naeto C

Naeto, who seems to have taken a back seat nowadays, is among the handful of rappers in the music industry who can boast of having more than a university degree.

In 2010, the 10/10 hitmaker pursued an MSc degree in energy studies at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

2. L.A.X

The rapper takes the second spot on this list even though fans have assumed in the past that he didn't complete his education.

L.A.X bagged a master's degree in innovation management from the University of Manchester, London, United Kingdom, in 2014.

3. Tiwa Savage

The afrobeats diva caused a buzz on social media some months ago after she bagged an honorary degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent.

Tiwa Savage was decorated as a doctor of music for her contributions to spreading the gospel of afrobeats.

4. DJ Cuppy

The freshest on this list, DJ Cuppy didn't stay quiet in 2021 when she gained admission to the prestigious University of Oxford for another degree.

After a rigorous and mentally tasking experience, the billionaire daughter eventually snagged a master's degree from the institution in March 2023.

5. Eldee

The former rapper, who is now based abroad, is another music star who can proudly boast of being above the average when it comes to academics.

Eldee has a master's degree in architecture from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

