Love is a beautiful sensual feeling, it can bring a man to his knees and a woman to tears, and celebrities are also not immune to it

Nigerian superstars like Davido, Adekunle Gold, Anita Joseph, and Peggy Ovire, to name a few, are some Naija entertainers that don't shy from flaunting their partners online and to the world

It is the season of love, and Legit.ng has highlighted eight Nigerian celebrities that are popular for constantly peppering their fans online with their relationship

Every human strives to find their one true love, that person who is their natural bone of bone and flesh of flesh.

Even celebrities, no matter how highly esteemed they might be, also want and seek love both as a receiver and a giver.

It's the season of love, and we've decided to compile a list of Nigerian celebrities who love to flaunt their relationships and partners online.

Below are eight Naija stars that are popular for constantly peppering their fans with their relationships, and people love them for it:

1. Davido and Chioma:

No one does it better than the 001 and his beautiful 002. Davido tops this list because no one does cruises better than the OBO.

Since he released 'Assurance', a song he wrote and dedicated to Chioma, he has always held her in high esteem and constantly peppered the gram with their love affair.

Even through their separation, he would fight dirty for Chioma whenever trolls came for her. They had a son together, Ifeanyi, who recently passed away due to a swimming pool accident.

2. Adekunle Gold and Simi:

Like Davido and Chioma, AG baby and his wife Simi are famous for always flaunting their love online, and they do it without remorse.

Adekunle Gold and Simi dated for over six years before they finally tied the knot in 2019. They have a daughter together, Adejare.

3. Anita Joseph and MC Fish:

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, are another Nigerian entertainment industry couple who love to flaunt their relationship online.

They are not particularly one of the fan's favourites, but they sure know how to stir reactions online with their love antics and expressions.

They don't have a child together yet. However, Anita Joseph has a son from a previous relationship.

4. Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe:

This is another Nollywood couple who ooze all iota of love and affection to each other and are not scared to show it in public.

The couple got married in December 2021 after months of dating rumours; however, since they tied the knot officially, it's been a non-stop social media peppering for their fans and haters.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe don't have a child together yet, though there are rumours of them expecting a child together.

5. Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire:

Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire recently became the cynosure of Nollywood. The beautiful Delta-state couple metamorphosed from being friends to being a couple.

Their relationship is one hugely followed by many Nollywood lovers. And the recently married couple hasn't failed at flaunting their love online for all to see and dream of.

They tied the knot in November 2022. They're relatively new on the list but came highly recommended.

6. Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz:

Regarding power couples in the Nigerian entertainment industry Mercy Aigbe and her hugely wealthy movie marketer hubby Adekaz top the group.

Since they went public with their relationship, they never went back into hiding; instead, they've constantly bombarded their social media pages with endearing romantic moments of their relationship.

Mercy Aigbe is Adekaz's second wife, and he already has three kids with his first partner. While the actress also has two kids already from her previous marriage.

7. Adesua Etomi and Banky W:

Singer, turn actor turn politician Banky W and his beautiful Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi, are a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

They might not be particularly loud with how they express their love and flaunt it online, but they do.

No one does subtle peppering better than them. The Nigerian entertainment space will never forget their wedding #BAAD. It was an epic event.

The pair have been married for over five years and have a son.

So don't misinterpret our list, we're not saying there are not other celebs who flaunt their relationships online too, but these guys are the best at it for now.

