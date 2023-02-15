Nigerian Afrobeat power couple Adekunle Gold and Simi recently joined in Valentine's day celebration

In a trending clip post on her, Insta-story Simi shared with her fans the unusual present and cakes Adekunle Gold gave for Valentine's day

Simi reacted to the present her hubby gave her by hailing him with his Muslim name while noting that he's won gift giving challenge for Valentine's day

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has revealed in a clip shared online what her hubby, Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day.

Simi shared videos of the gift Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day on her Insta-story while hailing AG with his Muslim as the best at giving gifts.

Adekunle Gold stuns his wife with a sweet Valentine's day gift, and Simi reacts. Photo Credit: @symplysimi

The mother of one also revealed in the video that she's never seen the type of cake her hubby gave her for Valentine's day. She noted that it was designed like the Matrix.

The video also featured two ladies who trolled Simi as they acted as the delivery person through which AG baby got his Valentine's day gift across to his wife.

See photos of the gifts Adekunle Gold gave Simi for Valentine's day below:

Simi gushes hard in a trending video as Adekunle Gold surprises her with flowers and cupcakes on Valentine's day. Photo credit: @symplysimi

Simi and Adekunle Gold leaves fans gushing with lovely videos of them on vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigeria's sweetest celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, left their fans wanting and wishing for a better life filled with ease and jolliness.

The Afro-pop lovebirds are truly experiencing one of the best moments of their lives in a beautiful foreign country filled with lush vegetation and romantic scenery.

A video circulating the internet captured a moment when the duo dipped themselves under the green ocean water and captured the beautiful event with their phones.

Simi trolls hubby in video as she plaits his hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the lovebirds Adekunle Gold and Simi are not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who flaunt their love on social media.

A recent video of the music stars making the rounds online captured the moment Simi got busy with her husband’s hair.

The songstress turned to his personal hairdresser as she took her time to plait the hair while taking her fans through the process.

