There's love in the air, and actress Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Adekaz are chief players in this act as they continue to pepper the gram with romantic clips from their Valentine's getaway

In a new clip shared online, the couple were seen together in the pool with a food basket as they enjoyed a surreal breakfast together

The pair, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti, are both currently on a romantic valentine's getaway in the Maldives and are doing so much to tension their fans

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has lately been giving many of her haters many sleepless nights with the romantic experience she's been enjoying with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

The lovers are currently together on a getaway in the Maldives, constantly peppering their social media pages with sweet romantic clips of themselves.

Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe trends online as she and her hubby continue to bomb social media with sweet romantic clips from their Valentine's getaway. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared today, February 14, 2023, Mercy Aigbe wished her hubby Adekaz a happy Valentine's day while declaring once again that she loves him.

The pair have been on vacation in the Maldives since the weekend, while Adekaz's first Funsho Asiwaju has been in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the romantic clip Mercy Aigbe shared of herself and Adekaz while on their Valentine's getaway:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Aigbe and her hubby's romantic peppering of their fans

@moetabebe:

"Awwwww pepper us ooo!!! We are your blender."

@iamoyita:

"The is the highest pressure of the highest order. This pressure is too much; this man has another wife o."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"Na wah o this pepper too much ohappy valentine dearest."

@lindaosifo:

"Happy Valentine’s Day."

@abisola031:

"Nah the people way get Valentine’s Day gangan be this make the rest of us wait till next year."

@official_commojr:

"If you’re not doing this kind of valentine you no suppose fall in love . Make money before love."

@fhavor__:

"God am I a mopping stick?"

@bobrisky222:

"See my own sister."

Mercy Aigbe and her boo pepper the gram with clips from their Maldives getaway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe recently "peppered the gram" with photos and videos from her surreal valentine's getaway with her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

The couple has constantly been criticised for their relationship and public display of affection. However, they seem unswayed by the criticism as they continue to enjoy every bit of their time together.

In the trending clip, Mercy Aigbe was seen with a glistering smile while lying poolside with her hubby.

Source: Legit.ng