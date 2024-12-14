A Nigerian man, a cybersecurity expert, narrated how he lost his cleaner job after he confided in a colleague

The man told his African supervisor abroad about his plan of working towards getting a better job in his field

Among those who reacted to his experience were some who said he should have kept mute about his plan

A young Nigerian shared his abroad experience that happened to him years ago while he worked as a cleaner.

On his first day at work, his supervisor, an African woman, asked him about his background.

Working in the UK

Thinking the woman was more interested in his life, he shared that he was pursuing his master's in cybersecurity.

He (@king_yemix) even told her that he was doing the cleaner job for a while before he gets a good job in his field.

The cybersecurity expert said that the same woman reported him to their manager and he was sacked immediately.

@thejaymizy said:

"The fact that you don’t see that you were the problem is this scenario is shocking to me. You thought it was okay to belittle a job that was your means and you also thought it necessary to explain that if you had a choice you wouldn’t do that job lol."

The man replied:

"I honestly would love to understand your thought process. You missed the part where i said she asked about my background. She was literally asking the questions. If she didn’t ask, I won’t tell."

@health_basicTip said:

"Never disclose your plans to anyone at your work place. I worked as a career for 3 months before I secured a Senior Phlebotomist Job for 6 months and finally concluded my PLAB. They never knew I was a Doctor or leaving anytime soon.

@oluwafifunmii said:

"Lol when I first come London, I send my cv give supervisor, he say make I no worry I’m too good for the job."

@De_andersons said:

"Same here, when I first came and was doing warehouse, told my supervisor i am CCNA certified and an IT specialist and that I am still looking for job, the next day them sack me. That was the first lesson i learned."

@jhaystrong said:

"Maybe African woman don dey the job for years, then the “main time “ disturbed her peace."

@Malbuild said:

"That must have hurt her, though, because that is what she does to earn a living here. But, I believe you were simply expressing yourself freely."

Lady sacked before 1st shift abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady narrated how she was sacked abroad after she posted about her job online.

She had not even started her first shift on the job when she was served her sack letter.

