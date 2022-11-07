Ace Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has sparked emotions online with a post he shared where he showered his wife, Mo Bimpe, with encomium

In the post, Lateef described his wife as his strength while serenading her with sweet loving words

Mo Bimpe, in reaction to her husband's post, took to his Instagram page to comment as she hails him for always making her proud husband while encouraging him to keep going

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji recently got his fans and many others talking online with a post he shared on his social media page while showering his wife with lovely, sweet words.

Lateef noted on his Instagram page that his young wife is his strength and his baby girl.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji gushes over his beautiful wife, Mo Bimpe, in a viral post on his page.

Mo Bimpe also, in reaction to her hubby's post, took to his social media page to react to his post where she noted that she was blessed to be married to Lateef.

The actress wrote that she was proud of her hubby while egging him on to continue doing more of himself because he is the best at what he does.

See Lateef Adedimeji's post showering praises on his wife, Mo Bimpe:

See how netizens reacted to Lateef Adedimeji's post serenading his wife, Mo Bimpe, with sweet words:

@eleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"My people."

@darukydabrat:

"Her skin like cocoa butter my favorite couple. Insha Allah your hidden prayers shall be answered soon."

@mabel_adedi2:

"My Sunshine, my happiness, my world, my everything @mo_bimpe I love you."

@oyin_fashion2925:

"While me am still looking for my strength this is Lovely..."

@odumu.simon:

"Beautiful couple."

@__apekeola:

"Best couple ever."

@seundman44_:

"This is so nice, awesome and amazing."

@samstick1:

"This is lovely, forever together"

Mo Bimpe weighs in on the allegation of her being pregnant and that it led to her marriage to Lateef Adedimeji

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimbe, in a question and answer with her fans, had opened up about her life, especially since she married Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

Contrary to claims by trolls that Mo Bimpe married Lateef because she was pregnant, the actress cleared the air as she said it was not true.

Mo and Lateef had made many of their fans and followers believe they have been dating for years due to the loved-up photos of them they always shared on social media before they came public about their relationship.

